President has no right to deliver speech in JS: Taher

President Mohammed Shahabuddin does not have the right to deliver a speech in parliament, alleging that he is an associate of the fascist, said Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with opposition MPs at the Parliament, Taher said, ”The president has no right to address this session. It is not clear why the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is proceeding with this.”

Regarding the position of deputy speaker in parliament, Taher said that opposition parties held discussions on the matter during the session.

”A decision will be announced after a proposal is placed.”Bangladesh travel guide

Earlier, elected MPs of the 11-party alliance held a meeting chaired by Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition in parliament Dr Shafiqur Rahman.