Journo Anis Alamgir released from jail on bail

Journalist Anis Alamgir was released from Kashimpur Central Jail-2 in Gazipur on Saturday after securing bail in two separate cases.

Senior Jail Superintendent Al Mamun said the approval for Alamgir’s release reached the jail around midnight on Friday. He was freed after authorities verified the necessary documents.

On Wednesday, a Dhaka court granted bail to Alamgir in two cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over allegations of graft and money laundering.

Earlier, he had also obtained bail from the High Court in a separate case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The ACC filed the cases on January 15, accusing Alamgir of acquiring wealth beyond his known sources of income and involvement in money laundering.

Alamgir was detained by Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on December 14 last year from Dhanmondi.

He was taken to the DB office for questioning and placed on a five-day remand the following day.

After the remand ended, he was sent to jail on December 20 and had remained in custody since then.

He was also shown arrested in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Uttara West Police Station in the capital.