12 killed as train rams into bus in Cumilla; probes launched

At least 12 bus passengers were killed and around 20 others injured when a train rammed into a bus in Cumilla’s Sadar South upazila early today (22 March), prompting the authorities to form three separate committees to probe the accident.

The accident occurred at around 2:45am in the Padua Bazar Bishwaroad area when a mail train coming from Chattogram collided with a Mamun Paribahan bus at a level crossing, killing six men and six women, according to a Ministry of Railways statement.

Their identities could not be immediately confirmed.

Two on-duty gatemen, Mehedi Hasan and Helal Uddin, were suspended over alleged negligence.

Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the EPZ outpost under Sadar South Police Station said the bus was crossing the railway tracks when the high-speed train struck it with force, dragging the vehicle some distance towards the Jangalya-Kachua area. The impact left the bus mangled and resulted in multiple fatalities on the spot.

Members of the Highway Police and fire service rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations.

At Comilla Medical College Hospital, emergency department official Md Borhan Uddin said 12 bodies were received for autopsy, while at least 15 injured individuals were given primary treatment and later released.

The district administration announced Tk25,000 in financial assistance for each deceased victim’s family.

Services resume, probes launched

Train services resumed after the line was cleared, and traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway remains normal. Train movement resumed on the down line at 7:18am, according to a railways ministry statement.

Bangladesh Railway has formed two separate probe committees — a divisional and a zonal panel — to investigate the incident.

Separately, the district administration has formed a five-member committee led by an additional district magistrate.