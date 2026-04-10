QR code-based ‘Fuel Pass’ app launched to streamline fuel distribution

Authorities have introduced a QR code-based “Fuel Pass” app on a pilot basis in a bid to restore transparency and discipline in the distribution of fuel across Bangladesh.

Under the new system, each vehicle will be assigned a unique QR code, which must be scanned at fuel stations to receive fuel within a quota. The initiative is designed to regulate fuel distribution and prevent misuse.

The app will be integrated with the database of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, enabling real-time verification of vehicles. Officials believe this will significantly reduce fraudulent practices and curb excessive fuel withdrawals.

In a press release on Thursday, the Energy and Mineral Resources Department said that its subsidiary Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has launched the app on a trial basis.

Initially, the app has been made available for motorcycle owners and drivers at two filling stations in Dhaka—Trust Filling Station and Sonarbangla Filling Station. If the piloting is successful, it will be launched for all types of vehicles across the country in phases.