Newham have elected a young British Bangladeshi mayor Farhad Hossain.

Bangla Mirror Desk : Labour Party candidate Farhad Hossain has made history by being elected mayor of Newham Council in east London.

With this victory, he became the first Bangladeshi-origin executive mayor elected from a mainstream political party (Labour Party) in British history.

In mainstream British politics, Lutfur Rahman was previously elected mayor of Tower Hamlets, but he won as an independent or for his own party. Farhad Hossain’s victory is the first instance of a Bangladeshi being elected mayor for a mainstream party.