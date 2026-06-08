Measles deaths trigger legal action against Yunus, Nur Jahan, 3 others

A lawsuit has been filed against five individuals, including former Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus and former Health Adviser Nur Jahan Begum, over allegations of negligence in duty and the deliberate failure to import measles vaccines on time, resulting in child deaths linked to a measles outbreak.

The other accused named in the case are former Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Md Sayedur Rahman, former Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Prof Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, and former Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr Md Abu Zafar.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Iqbal, Member of Parliament for Kishoreganj-5, filed the case petition on Monday with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jasita Islam in Dhaka.

Court sources said the plaintiff’s statement was recorded and the matter was kept pending for further order. The complainant’s lawyer, Advocate Golam Mostofa Khan, confirmed the development.

The lawyer said, “We have stated that the previous government deliberately failed to procure measles vaccines in an attempt to create difficulties for the succeeding administration and place it in a vulnerable position.”

He further claimed that a UNICEF Bangladesh representative was cited as a witness in the case and that, despite repeated letters and requests, the then interim government did not take the necessary steps.

The lawyer alleged that the deaths of the children amounted to “planned killings”, and added that the actions were aimed at undermining and discrediting the government in the eyes of the public, describing them as highly condemnable.

According to the complaint, the gross negligence and alleged deliberate actions of the former Chief Adviser led to the deaths of hundreds of children across the country and placed thousands more at risk. The complainant described the incident as tantamount to homicide.

The petition further alleges that the other accused, while holding key positions in the health sector at the time, failed in their responsibilities and deliberately did not ensure timely import of measles vaccines, thereby committing punishable and inhumane acts.

It also states that their actions amounted to deception of citizens and a violation of fundamental rights.