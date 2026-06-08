Liverpool cult hero Origi retires at 31

Liverpool cult hero and former Belgium striker Divock Origi has called it a day at the relatively young age of 31.

Origi inked his place in the history of six-time European Cup winners Liverpool seven years ago.

He netted a brace in an epic 4-0 comeback Champions League semi-final win over Spanish giants Barcelona, after the English powerhouses lost the first leg 3-0, and then in the final victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Origi also enjoyed memorable success in the Merseyside derby, scoring six goals against Everton, including a last-gasp winner at Anfield that saw Reds boss Jurgen Klopp run onto the pitch in wild celebration.

In total, Origi bagged 41 goals in 175 Liverpool appearances, only 68 of which were starts.