Locals build 260-foot bridge over Sonai River in Sylhet

A 260-foot bridge constructed through community initiative and self-funding has been inaugurated over the Sonai River, linking Gangpar Noakut in Chhatak with Shah Arefin Bazar in Companiganj, easing long-standing communication difficulties for local residents.

The bridge was inaugurated on Sunday afternoon with prayers attended by people from both sides of the riverbank.

For years, residents of the area depended on boats or had to travel several kilometres north to cross an alternative bridge. Faced with continued hardship and limited prospects of a government-funded structure, local social worker Kamrul Islam initiated the project with support from fellow residents.

In total, 21 people contributed financially and voluntarily to build the bridge at a cost of around Tk 18 lakh. The structure stands on 32 steel pillars, spans 260 feet in length and is 7 feet wide. It features a wooden deck supported by steel railings on both sides to ensure pedestrian safety.

Kamrul Islam said the initiative was taken to reduce the daily suffering of students, patients, elderly people and commuters who previously faced difficulties crossing the river.

“People had to spend a lot of time and effort to cross the river by boat or take long detours. We built this bridge with our own resources to make their movement easier,” he said.

Local resident Moniruzzaman Santul said the bridge would significantly improve the transportation of agricultural goods and reduce travel time for students commuting to educational institutions.

Residents described the project as a notable example of collective effort, unity and volunteerism, saying it has not only improved connectivity but also strengthened social cohesion in the area.

Since its opening, the bridge has attracted visitors from surrounding areas, with many coming to observe, photograph and share it on social media.

Locals also expressed hope that improved road connectivity and supporting infrastructure could further enhance the bridge’s potential, possibly turning the site into a local attraction in the future.