Eight more children die of measles, symptoms in 24hrs

Eight more children died in the past 24 hours till Monday morning—seven from measles-related symptoms and one from a confirmed measles case.

In addition, Bangladesh reported 1,092 new suspected measles cases and 93 confirmed infections in a 24-hour span, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin.

The DGHS said that since 15 March, the total number of confirmed measles cases has stood at 9,779, while suspected cases have reached 80,104.

During the same period, 92 people have died from confirmed measles, while 536 deaths were reported among suspected cases.

Besides, a total of 61,278 patients have recovered so far, the DGHS said.