BB appoints observer to Islami Bank

Bangladesh Bank has appointed Executive Director Ashraful Alam as an observer to Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC to address the bank’s ongoing challenges, ensure good governance and protect the interests of depositors.

The central bank disclosed the development in a notification issued on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Ashraful Alam has been appointed as an observer under the provisions of the Bank Company Act, 1991. In his role, he will attend meetings of the board of directors and take part in other important activities of the bank, while providing Bangladesh Bank with necessary information and observations.

Bangladesh Bank said the move is aimed at ensuring good governance, transparency, accountability and stability in the banking sector.

The central bank expressed hope that the appointment would further strengthen confidence, discipline and operational effectiveness at Islami Bank.