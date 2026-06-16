AL brings out flash procession in Sylhet, 4 held

A group of the leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are currently banned, brought out a flash procession in Sylhet on Tuesday early morning.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police arrested four people from the procession.

The arrested are Ibrahim Mustafa Mahi, Saniad Ahmed, Redwan Ahmed Rabbi and Ashraful Ahmed Shafi, the police said.

Local residents said that a group of around 50 leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliated organisations brought out the procession from Nawab Road area in the city at about 7:30am, demanding immediate withdrawal of the ban imposed on the party activities, releasing the party leaders and withdrawal of false cases filed against them.

However, the AL men ended the procession within several minutes and fled the scene to avoid arrest by the police, the locals said.

Later, a video clip of the procession was circulated on the social media.

The SMP additional deputy commissioner (media) Md Manjurul Alam confirmed the news of the flash procession.

‘The police chased the processionals immediately after they started to march from the Nawab Road and arrested four of them,’ he said.

He said that the arrested were produced before court and the court ordered to send them to jail.

He also said that efforts were under way to arrest those involved in bringing out the procession.