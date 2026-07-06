IAPB chief executive calls on Prime Minister

International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) Chief Executive Peter Holland on Monday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The meeting was held at the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat at 11:30am.

During the meeting, various issues related to the development of eye healthcare services in Bangladesh, prevention of blindness, reduction of visual impairment and strengthening of mutual cooperation in the sector were discussed.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr M A Muhit was present.

Later, at a media briefing held at the Secretariat, Dr M A Muhit and Peter Holland highlighted different aspects of the meeting.