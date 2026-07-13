Bangladesh urges Saudi Arabia to cut Hajj costs for pilgrims

Bangladesh has urged Saudi Arabia to reduce taxes and charges on Hajj flights and restore Category D accommodation to help lower Hajj expenses for Bangladeshi pilgrims.

The request was made during a meeting between Saudi Ambassador Dr Abdullah Zafar H. Bin Abiar, Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Afroza Khanam and State Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat at the Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in civil aviation, tourism and Hajj management.

Afroza Khanam said reducing Saudi-imposed taxes and charges on Hajj flights would significantly ease the financial burden on Bangladeshi pilgrims and sought the ambassador’s support on the issue.

The ambassador assured that the matter would be considered positively.

State Minister Millat said the absence of Category D accommodation had significantly increased accommodation costs for Bangladeshi pilgrims and requested Saudi authorities to restore the facility.

The Saudi ambassador said his government remained committed to improving services for Bangladeshi pilgrims, expanding facilities and keeping Hajj costs at a reasonable level. He assured Bangladesh of the necessary cooperation.

Both sides also expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in Hajj management, civil aviation and tourism.