Flood-hit people in Moulvibazar face severe cattle feed crisis

People in flood-affected areas of Moulvibazar have fallen into extreme trouble with their cattle during the ongoing flood. Flood has been the main reason for the severe crisis of cattle feed.

Many cattle have fallen ill due to a lack of food. Under these circumstances, many are unable to sell their cattle. Although the floodwaters are receding, a severe crisis of cattle feed has surfaced.

Visiting various unions of Rajnagar, Kamalganj, and Kulaura upazilas of the district, it was seen that the flood situation has improved as the water levels of the rivers in the district have decreased.

The flood-hit people face the most trouble with their cattle. As vast areas remained submerged under water for several days, cattle feed has rotted and been destroyed. In some places, they have been tied up on the roads. Some are feeding rice bran to their cattle.

According to District Livestock Department sources, it will take one or two days to get accurate information about the extent of damage to the animals in the ongoing flood.

Moulvibazar District Livestock Officer Dr. Md. Ashraful Alam Khan said that the extent of damage caused by the flood in the district is being assessed.