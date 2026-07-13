Mercantile Bank launches SICIP entrepreneur training in CTG

Mercantile Bank PLC has launched a 100-hour entrepreneurship development training programme in Chattogram under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP), aimed at enhancing entrepreneurial skills.

The month-long training is being conducted under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank as part of the Ministry of Finance’s SICIP, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Md Zakir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of Mercantile Bank.

Syeda Amina Fahmeen, Additional Secretary of the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance, attended the programme as the chief guest, while Husne Ara Shikha, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, was present as the guest of honour.

Among others, Md Masum Billah, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank and Project Director of SICIP; Mahmuda Akter, Deputy Secretary of the Finance Division; Md Shaiful Alam Chowdhury, SEVP and Regional Head (Chattogram) of Mercantile Bank; Mohammad Nizamul Hoque, Head of SME Finance Division of the bank; and other officials from Bangladesh Bank and Mercantile Bank attended the event.

A total of 25 entrepreneurs will receive certificates upon successfully completing the training programme.