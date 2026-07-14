Speaker leaves for Qatar to convey PM’s condolences

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, MP, left Dhaka for Qatar today on a visit.

He departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:20am.

During the visit, the Speaker is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

On behalf of Bangladesh Prime Minister, he will also convey condolences and express sympathy over the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, widely regarded as the architect of modern Qatar.

The Speaker is expected to return home on 16 July after concluding his Qatar visit.