US-Bangla offers to operate 2027 Hajj flights at Tk 98,000 fare

US-Bangla Airlines has expressed interest in operating Hajj flights from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia for the 2027 Hajj season, proposing a net one-way fare of Tk 98,000 per pilgrim.

In a letter sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday, the airline said it is prepared to operate Hajj flights in compliance with all required conditions.

According to ministry sources, the proposed Tk 98,000 fare excludes taxes, charges and agency commission. The airline said the lower fare could help reduce the overall cost of Hajj for Bangladeshi pilgrims.

During the last Hajj season, the airfare component of the Hajj package stood at Tk 154,830, making US-Bangla’s proposed fare significantly lower.

At present, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudia and Flynas operate Hajj flights from Bangladesh.

Ministry sources also said Biman has proposed a fare of Tk 142,306 for the upcoming Hajj season, although the final airfare has yet to be fixed.