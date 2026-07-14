Govt would welcome Hasina’s return to ensure justice: PM’s adviser

Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday said the government would welcome the return of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, saying it is seeking her extradition to ensure justice through due legal process.

Speaking at a weekly briefing on the government’s activities at the Press Information Department (PID), he said the government had formally requested India to extradite Hasina.

“If she returns, we will welcome her because we want to ensure justice,” Zahed said in response to a question from journalists.

He said Hasina would face the cases against her in court and would have full legal rights, including the opportunity to appoint foreign lawyers to represent her before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

“The trial will be conducted transparently. She will have every opportunity to defend herself, and the court will decide the outcome in accordance with the law,” he said.

Asked whether Hasina’s possible return was part of a political strategy, Zahed said he did not consider the issue to be geopolitical and that there was no external pressure regarding the matter.

On restrictions over broadcasting Hasina’s speeches, the adviser said the measures stemmed from a court order rather than a government policy.

“The government is constitutionally bound to implement court directives. Anyone who disagrees with the order has the opportunity to challenge it before the court,” he said, urging all concerned to respect judicial decisions.