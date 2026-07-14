PM Tarique Rahman urges youth to become entrepreneurs braving challenges

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged youth to become entrepreneurs braving challenges, saying the government is by their side.

“You will have to go through many challenges. However, the government is here to support you and guide you. We will do our utmost to stand by you,” he said at a special event titled “Youth, Startups and Promising Bangladesh” at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the University of Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, in collaboration with the University of Dhaka, organized the event.

Addressing the young entrepreneurs, the prime minister said many of them had already made significant progress. He praised them for contributing to society and the country’s overall development, adding that their efforts are needed for the benefit of millions of people across the country.

More than 230 student entrepreneurs from eight universities, along with many successful entrepreneurs, attended the event.