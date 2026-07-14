HSC protesters gather near PM’s DU programme venue

Protesting HSC examinees gathered near the venue of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s programme at the University of Dhaka (DU) on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Education and Primary and Mass Education Adviser Dr ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon.

The students marched from the Science Lab intersection to the DU campus after holding a demonstration over the continuation of HSC examinations amid ongoing floods, heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Law enforcement personnel blocked the procession near the university’s Mall area, preventing the protesters from moving further towards the venue. A large number of police officers were deployed, while leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were also present nearby.

At one stage, a brief scuffle broke out between some protesters and police.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister attended a programme titled “Youth, Startups and the Bangladesh of Possibilities” at DU’s Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban, where he interacted with students.

The protesters said they launched the march to press their demand for the adviser’s resignation, alleging that the decision to continue HSC examinations despite the adverse weather had caused severe hardship for examinees.