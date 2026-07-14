HSC exams were held after discussions with all concerned: Education Minister

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon has claimed that the HSC exams were postponed after talking to everyone concerned. He said, “We made the decision after observing the situation till 5 pm the day before the exam. Everyone said that the weather will be good, that’s why we postponed the exams.”

The education minister said this in response to a supplementary question from independent MP Rumin Farhana during the question and answer session of the National Parliament on Tuesday. The parliament session began with Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal in the chair and the question and answer session was held first.

In a supplementary question, independent MP Rumin Farhana said, HSC exams are underway. For the last three-four days, major cities including Dhaka and Chittagong were submerged under water. Students requested to postpone the exams. But this decision was not taken. That is why the movement is happening today (Tuesday). I am asking the minister – in a very important exam like HSC, on which the future of a boy or girl depends, in such an exam, in a subject like physics… Will the honorable minister please tell me, what was the problem in postponing the exam for a day or two?

In response, Education Minister A. Nam Ehsanul Haque Milon said, “We conduct exams simultaneously across Bangladesh. There are about 2,700 HSC exam centers and the exams start at the same time in 64 districts. You have already heard that when there was a flood in Chittagong, we first postponed the exams of Rangamati, then Bandarban, then Khagrachhari and then the entire Chittagong board.”

He said, “We were noticing that it was raining and we were monitoring the situation regularly. At that time, we spoke to the SPs (Superintendents of Police) of 64 districts, divisional commissioners of eight divisions and the chairmen of each education board. We also contacted the Meteorological Department. They said that there would be no more rain. We monitored the situation till 5 pm and took a decision. Everyone concerned said that the weather would be good, that is why we have postponed the exams.”

The education minister said, “But when I woke up in the morning, I saw that the grounds of Comilla Government Women’s College were filled with water. We immediately ordered the mayor, fire service, police and the deputy commissioner to make arrangements to shift the examination center. Later, the examinees were taken by boat to the five-story building of the school and the examination was conducted. We monitored the entire matter.”

He said, “In addition, we have spoken to the district administrators across Bangladesh. They said that there was no disaster-related problem in taking the exam anywhere. This incident occurred only in Comilla Government Women’s College.”

The Education Minister further said, ‘We had instructed that the exam would start late there. The girl whose clothes were wet, clothes have been brought from her house. She has been given the opportunity to take the exam after an hour and the exam time has also been extended. I would like to inform the nation that in our exam management, the local administration “the District Administrator, UNO, police administration “can immediately decide whether it is possible to take the exam at any center or not. If necessary, they can also postpone the exam.’

He said, ‘We have spoken to them repeatedly. They said, “No sir, we are conducting the tests properly.” You also saw where there was rainwater. We all noticed that. We also have compassion for the young children. That is why we are always monitoring the situation.’