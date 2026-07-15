46 BGB stands by flood victims with medical camp

Sreemangal Battalion (46 BGB) has distributed free medical services, essential medicines, water purification tablets, and cooked food among hundreds of flood-affected border residents in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar.

The humanitarian program was organized on Wednesday (July 15) at the Kurmachhara Government Primary School ground under the jurisdiction of Mokabil BOP in the upazila.

Sreemangal Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Sarkar Asif Mahmud attended the event as the chief guest.

In his speech, the chief guest said that BGB is working for the welfare of border people alongside protecting the country’s independence, sovereignty, and border security. BGB always plays a leading role in fulfilling social and humanitarian responsibilities. This includes preventing smuggling, drugs, and other cross-border crimes, he added.

He further said that BGB has always stood by helpless people during any natural disaster, crisis, or humanitarian catastrophe, and will continue to do so in the future.

Under this campaign, four specialist doctors provided free medical services to about 450 men, women, and children of the flood-affected border area. Essential medicines and water purification tablets were also distributed among them. Additionally, cooked food was distributed to 100 flood-hit families.