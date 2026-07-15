Hasina has no chance to surrender, will be arrested upon return: Home Minister

Home Affairs Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said there is no opportunity for former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity, to surrender, adding that she will be arrested immediately if she returns to Bangladesh.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled “The Turning Point of the July Mass Uprising” at the TSC auditorium of the University of Dhaka, organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the adviser said the government has formally requested India to extradite Hasina.

“If Sheikh Hasina enters the country, she will be arrested and the court’s verdict will be executed,” he said.

Salahuddin Ahmed said all those responsible for what he described as mass killings would be brought to justice, alleging that Awami League leaders and activists had shown no remorse for their actions.

He also said the government intends to bring the Awami League as a political party under legal proceedings, adding that “the rule of law will permanently defeat fascist forces.”

The adviser further said fugitive and corrupt government officials, both at home and abroad, would also face legal action. He noted that efforts are underway through Interpol to bring back former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and other fugitives.

Referring to the July mass uprising, Salahuddin Ahmed said the movement marked the end of fascism in Bangladesh. He said the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum established at Ganabhaban would remind future generations of the consequences of authoritarian rule and fascism.

He called on all pro-democracy forces to remain united in the spirit of the July uprising and strengthen anti-fascist unity to prevent any future authoritarianism.

Highlighting the role of students, the adviser said the student community had played a leading role in every major chapter of the country’s history, including the July uprising. He stressed the need to protect the democracy achieved through students’ sacrifices and said constitutional reforms have been initiated to safeguard the country’s democratic system.

He also claimed that slogan-based violent student politics had come to an end and that the departure of the Bangladesh Chhatra League from university campuses had created an opportunity for a more democratic academic environment.

BNP Joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel attended the programme as a special guest. Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, Vice-President Amanullah Aman, student participants of the July uprising from Dhaka University and leaders and activists of various student organisations were also present.