Three youths killed in triple motorcycle collision in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Three young men were killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision involving three motorcycles in the Ajmiriganj upazila of Habiganj on Thursday. The injured have been sent to Sylhet in critical condition.

The accident took place around 6:30pm near the Jalsukha Bridge area on the under-construction Ajmiriganj-Shalla regional highway under Jalsukha union on Thursday (July 16).

The deceased have been identified as Antar, 25, from Paharpur village in Ajmiriganj upazila, and Tanvir and Abidul Laskar, 32, both from Amirkhani village in Baniyachong upazila. The injured are Sahidul Islam Bachchu, 35, from Shekhergaon village and Mizan Miah, 27, from Gochapara village in Chunarughat upazila.

According to police and local sources, three speeding motorcycles collided head-on, leaving one person dead at the scene. Local residents and police rescued the four injured individuals and rushed them to the Habiganj District Sadar Hospital, where attending doctors declared two more dead. Due to their deteriorating physical conditions, the remaining two injured victims were transferred to Sylhet for advanced medical treatment.

Ajmiriganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Akbar Hossain stated that a police team rushed to the spot upon receiving news of the accident and took necessary measures. He added that authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collision.