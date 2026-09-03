Irene urges stronger women’s leadership for lasting peace

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Irene Zubaida Khan has called for renewed global action to ensure women’s full and meaningful leadership in peace building, saying justice, equality and human rights are indispensable for lasting peace.

“A lasting culture of peace can only be built when societies uphold justice, equality, human rights and inclusive participation,” she said.

She was addressing the High-Level Forum on the Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, according to a press release received here today.

Khan outlined three priorities for strengthening women’s leadership in building and sustaining peace.

She called for renewed efforts to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation at all stages of peace processes.

The envoy also stressed greater investment in the leadership of adolescent girls and young women, particularly by expanding their digital access and literacy.

As a third priority, she sought sustained and targeted support for women-led organisations engaged in conflict prevention, humanitarian response, community resilience, social cohesion and peace building.

Despite the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, Khan said, women remain underrepresented in peace processes and are frequently excluded from decisions directly affecting their lives and futures.

She reaffirmed Bangladesh’s strong commitment to advancing women’s leadership as an integral part of building a culture of peace.

Khan also highlighted the contributions of Bangladeshi women peacekeepers and women leaders in civil society to promoting peace and security.