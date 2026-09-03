PM Tarique Rahman warns of rumours aimed at destabilising country

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has warned that some quarters are spreading rumours and attempting to provoke people through social media in a bid to destabilise the country.

”Some people are spreading rumours in various ways to create instability in the country.”

He urged everyone to remain vigilant so that communal provocation or hatred does not trigger unrest in society.

The Premier made the remarks on Thursday while exchanging greetings with prominent members of the Hindu community and distributing honorariums among priests and temple caretakers at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The prime minister said Bangladesh had once again embarked on its democratic journey and that the country must now focus on rebuilding by addressing its fragile economy, divided administration and deteriorating law and order.

He said the coexistence of people belonging to different faiths and holding diverse views is what makes a society truly diverse and beautiful.

”Let us all consider ourselves Bangladeshis, rather than minorities or majorities.”

Tarique Rahman called for national unity so that political affiliation, ideology, religion, race or identity does not become a source of division or discrimination among citizens.