Dengue spreads rapidly in CTG: 2,186 cases in eight months

The number of people infected with dengue has been rapidly increasing in Chattogram, where more than 50 percent of the cases in the year occurred in just one month of August.

This increasing trend started in June and continued till September. According to the latest data from the Office of the Chattogram District Civil Surgeon, 78 more cases of dengue have been reported in the past 24 hours. While a 47-year-old lady named Khaleda Begum died due to dengue, taking the total death toll due to dengue infection to 6 in Chattogram in this year.

2,186 people were infected with dengue until now, out of which 936 belonged to the city area while 955 from other parts of the district and 295 from outside Chattogram, who came here for treatment. Out of the total cases, 1,151 are male, 602 females and 433 are children.

As per records, currently, 187 patients are being treated in hospitals. 1,847 patients have been admitted to the government hospitals while 339 to private hospitals.

The highest incidence rate was recorded in August, when there were 1,202 cases registered “over half of all the year’s reported cases. On the other hand, the total number of hospital admissions in January-May period was only 176. There were 122 admissions in June, and this figure increased in July.

According to experts, controlling dengue cannot be limited to the city corporation’s campaigns on mosquito control. Residents need to ensure that there is no accumulation of water in households, roofs, construction sites, and surroundings.

Dr Mohammad Sajedur Rahman, Chattogram District Civil Surgeon, appealed to the residents to be vigilant, consult doctors after having any symptoms, and prevent breeding of mosquitoes near their houses.

He also recommended that in order to protect people from infection, the dengue patients in hospitals should stay under mosquito nets.