UK Bangla Reporters Unity held a felicitation meeting in honour of journalist Baksi Iqbal Ahmed.



Bangla Mirror desk:

A meeting and exchange of views was held with members of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity and various media workers, journalists, and dignitaries in Britain in honor of Baksi Iqbal Ahmed, the convener of the Moulvibazar Press Club, the editor-in-chief of Dainik Banglar Din, and veteran journalist, who is visiting the UK.

The friendly meeting was held on Wednesday (September 2, 2026) evening at a Barristers Chamber Hall in Whitechapel, East London, chaired by Muhammed Shahed Rahman, President of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity and former Principal, and conducted by UKBRU General Secretary Abdul Bashir Editor of ABC News Bangla.



Asma Matin, Assistant Secretary of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity, delivered a welcome speech at the beginning of this friendly meeting.

The speakers at the friendly meeting in London were – Dr. Ansar Ahmed Ullah, former president of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, former speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Ahbab Hossain, former president of Reporters Unity, editor of Jagannathpur Times Sajidur Rahman, veteran journalist Matiar Chowdhury, former VP of Anandamohan College Mujibul Haque Moni, Bhatir Kantho editor Imdadun Khanam, Brijbangla24 assistant editor-Shaheda Rahman, UK Bangla Guardian assistant editor SKM Ashraful Huda, Brijbangla 24 editor Shah Mostafizur Rahman Belal, former secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Zubair Ahmed, Habiganj Express UK correspondent and Channel NRB editor A Rahman Oli, IOne TV presenter Hena Begum, BBN.media editor poet Sajjad Hossain Nayon, Bangla Sanglap reporter Imran Ahmed Talukder, poet Fahmida Issamin, J Times TV reporter – Mohammad Kabirul Islam, Channel TS editor – Sakhawat Islam Farazi, UKBD TV editor Abdul Mumin, Baksi Adnan Rashid, NL 24 reporter Dipamani, Khalis Ahmed, human rights leader Shubha Matin, among others.

The speakers at the meeting said that expatriates have an important contribution to the economic and social development of Bangladesh. After returning to the country, the expatriates strongly demanded an end to harassment of expatriates at Dhaka Airport, Sylhet Osmani Airport and other airports. They sought the government’s attention to allow other airlines to operate flights on the London to Sylhet route at Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

The speakers also said that journalists like veteran journalist Baksi Iqbal Ahmed called for bringing up these issues in the country, including the torture of expatriates and the oppression of journalists, in his objective journalistic writings.

He called on everyone to come forward by sending objective news to ensure the civil and democratic rights of expatriates.