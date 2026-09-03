UK Export Finance highlights up to £2bn support for Bangladeshi buyers of UK goods and services

Dhaka, 3 September 2026 – UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK Government’s export credit agency, is engaging with government, financial institutions and business leaders in Bangladesh this week to raise awareness of financing solutions that can support projects involving UK goods and services.

With available country capacity of between £1 billion and £2 billion, UKEF can help eligible Bangladeshi buyers access finance for projects across key sectors including transport, agriculture, healthcare, airports, manufacturing, renewable energy and infrastructure.

UKEF provides a range of financial products, including guarantees, loans and insurance, that can help unlock access to competitive financing for projects involving UK suppliers. Support can be provided in more than sixty local currencies and includes long-term facilities such as the Buyer Credit Facility, Standard Buyer Loan Guarantee, Direct Lending Facility, and Early Project Services Guarantee.

A UK delegation visiting Bangladesh from 2 to 4 September will meet representatives from government, banks and the private sector to discuss potential opportunities where UK expertise, technology and financing can contribute to Bangladesh’s development ambitions.

The delegation includes Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor for South Asia; Sandeep Kudtarkar, UK Export Finance Country Head for India, Bangladesh and Nepal; and Rohini Aggarwal, Head of Trade Policy for South Asia.