10th London Bengali Wedding Fair Set to Bring the UK’s Bengali Wedding Industry Under One Roof, Free family event to showcase leading wedding suppliers, fashion designers, models, musicians and specialist services

Bangla Mirror Desk:

LONDON — The 10th London Bengali Wedding Fair 2026 will take place on Sunday 6 September at the Radisson Blu Hotel Canary Wharf, bringing together a wide range of wedding professionals, designers, performers and specialist suppliers under one roof.

Organised by Pearl Advertising, the free, day-long event will run from 12 noon to 7pm and is open to everyone.

The Bengali Wedding Fair was first launched in London by Pearl Advertising in 2016. Over the past nine years, it has established itself as a popular event within the UK’s Bengali community, attracting growing interest from couples and families planning weddings and other related celebrations.

Now entering its 10th year, the fair aims to make wedding planning more convenient, cost-effective and accessible by bringing together a comprehensive range of wedding services and suppliers in one location.

A one-stop destination for wedding planning

Visitors to this year’s fair will be able to meet businesses offering a wide variety of wedding-related services, including luxury car hire, wedding venues, décor, wedding planning, catering, professional makeup, photography, bridal and wedding fashion, jewellery, diamond jewellery, designers, palkis, traditional rickshaws and henna artistry.

Event management companies and wedding and marriage service providers will also be represented.

A number of participating businesses are expected to offer exclusive discounts and special offers to visitors attending the fair.

Fashion show featuring British Bangladeshi talent

A major highlight of the event will be a special fashion show beginning at 3pm, showcasing wedding collections and contemporary designs from UK-based fashion designers and established models.

The programme will be hosted throughout the day by popular BBC Asian Network presenter Nadia Ali.

The 10th Bengali Wedding Fair will feature the participation of a number of British Bangladeshi and Bengali models, including Shadia Hossain, Star Chowdhury, Emilia Khandakar, Irene Arzu, Farhana Smiley, Aysha 24, Shrishti Roy and Jordan, alongside other established names.

Designers taking part include Bidai London, Sariz London by Fenty Fashion, Halima by Ruposhi London, Simashariz and Naika London.

The fashion show will be choreographed by China Chowdhury and Mirza Mia.

Live music and entertainment

The event will also feature live performances from popular British Bangladeshi artists Mamzy Stranger, Redz, Ash Boy and Sonkori.

Singer Belal Ahmed Murad will be travelling from Bangladesh to perform specially at the event.

Organisers say the combination of fashion, entertainment and wedding services is designed to create a lively family event while providing practical support to couples and families preparing for their big day.

Support from businesses and media organisations

The 2026 Wedding Fair is supported by a wide range of sponsors and partner organisations, including Radisson Blu Hotel Canary Wharf, Disha Premium Rice, UK Royal Carriages, Diamond Jewels, Julie Ali Makeup Artist, S Nine Films, Radhuni, Nilaj Home, Tree House14, Nikah Studio & Events, Print Art for You, Purple I Technology, Ventiz Accident Management, SAAB London, Bazan Catering, KC Solicitors, Prime Estate Agent, Kingdom Solicitors, Hillside Travels, Bluestone Group and Premier Property.

House of Giving will serve as the charity partner, while Channel S Television is the event’s media partner.

Supporting media organisations include ATN Bangla, TV One, Eye on TV, LB24, Jonmot, Bangla Post, Saptahik Desh, Patrika, Bangla Mirror, Runner Media, UK Bangla, London Bangla Voice, 2A News, Q News, Beon TV, 52Bangla, FM News, M24, IK News, Hawa TV, Top News, Editor 24, GB News and London BD News.

Organisers appeal for media support

The organisers have highlighted the important role of the media in helping make the 10th London Bengali Wedding Fair a success.

They are seeking continued support from journalists and media organisations to help communicate the event to the wider UK Bengali community and raise awareness of the range of wedding services and opportunities available at the fair.

The organisers also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to journalists who attended the press conference ahead of the event.

Families, couples and members of the wider community are being invited to attend the London Bengali Wedding Fair 2026, with free admission for all.

Event: London Bengali Wedding Fair 2026

Date: Sunday 6 September 2026

Time: 12 noon – 7pm

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel Canary Wharf, London

Admission: Free and open to everyone