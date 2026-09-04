HRIDOY 350: A NEW BANGLADESH BATTING HERO* Young Bangladeshi batter produces a breathtaking unbeaten triple-century against South Africa A

*By Amin Babor Chowdhury:

TOWHID HRIDOY has etched his name into Bangladesh cricket history with a sensational unbeaten 350, producing one of the most extraordinary batting displays by a Bangladeshi cricketer.

The 24-year-old batter showed extraordinary patience, composure and attacking intent as he dismantled the South Africa A bowling attack in a marathon innings that captured the imagination of cricket fans back home.

From the moment he reached his century, Hridoy appeared increasingly unstoppable. He continued to find the boundary with confidence while showing the concentration required to bat for long periods in unfamiliar South African conditions.

When he passed 300, the innings had already become historic. But Hridoy refused to slow down, eventually reaching the remarkable landmark of 350 not out.

His monumental score was built on a combination of elegant stroke-play and disciplined defence. Whenever the South African bowlers offered width, Hridoy punished them, while deliveries in the right areas were met with a solid defensive technique.

The performance was not simply about the number on the scoreboard. It was a powerful statement from a young batter determined to establish himself as one of Bangladesh’s leading players.

Bangladesh A eventually declared with Hridoy unbeaten on 350, bringing an extraordinary innings to an end.

For Bangladeshi supporters, the performance offered a glimpse of what could lie ahead. Hridoy has already shown flashes of his talent at international level, but an innings of this magnitude provides a striking reminder of his potential.

The cricket world will now watch closely to see whether this extraordinary performance becomes the defining moment of Hridoy’s career or the beginning of something even greater.

One thing, however, is already certain.

Towhid Hridoy’s name will forever be associated with 350.

And in Bangladesh, a new batting hero has announced himself in spectacular fashion.