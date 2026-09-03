Govt attaches priority to develop safe, sustainable communication infrastructure: Rabiul

Road Transport and Bridges, Shipping and Railways Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam said on Thursday that the government is giving top priority to developing the safe, improved and sustainable communication infrastructures to accelerate country’s economic progress and overall development.

He said the government is working to strengthen the internal connectivity through coordinated development of roads, railways and waterways, while also expanding regional and international connectivity.

The minister made the remarks when a delegation led by Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Chairman Dr Muhammad Al Jasser paid a courtesy call on him at his Secretariat office in Dhaka.

“Bangladesh has enormous potential in the communications sector and planned and coordinated infrastructure development is essential to harness this potential,” he said.

During the meeting, they held discussions on the development of country’s communications and infrastructure sectors, ongoing projects, future plans and potential areas of cooperation.

Both the sides expressed optimism about further strengthening mutual cooperation in developing the road, railway and water transport sectors.

Shaikh Rabiul Alam said that alongside the new projects to meet the growing needs of the people, ease traffic congestion, improve transport efficiency and ensure safe travel, importance must also be given to modern management and proper maintenance of existing infrastructure.

“Development of the communication system is not merely about making travel easier; it is directly linked to the country’s economic growth, industrialisation, investment, expansion of trade and employment generation,” he said.

The minister said the government is therefore placing emphasis on implementing long-term and coordinated plans for developing communication infrastructure.

He also stressed the need to ensure the use of new and modern technologies in the transport and communication system in line with the modern world.

“Initiatives are being taken to make the country’s transport sector more effective and people-friendly through technology-driven planning, efficient management and the development of sustainable infrastructure,” he said.

He noted that the Islamic Development Bank’s financing, extensive experience and technical assistance could play an important role in the development of country’s communications and infrastructure sectors.

Shaikh Rabiul said that the country had a longstanding relationship with the Islamic Development Bank.

“This development partnership, built on mutual trust and cooperation, has been making important contributions to various sectors of Bangladesh,” he said.

He expressed hope that the IsDB’s support for country’s priority infrastructure projects would expand further in the future.

“In particular, the IsDB’s financial and technical assistance could create new opportunities for the planned and coordinated development of the road, railway and water transport sectors,” he said.

During the meeting, IsDB Group Chairman Dr Muhammad Al Jasser praised Bangladesh’s development progress and recent achievements in the infrastructure sector.

He said Bangladesh’s economic prospects are “extremely bright” and that efficient, modern and effective communication infrastructure could play a vital role in capitalising the country’s strategic geographical location and growing economic capacity.

Dr Al Jasser said the Islamic Development Bank wanted to remain a reliable development partner in Bangladesh’s development journey.

“There is considerable scope for cooperation in the coordinated and sustainable development of the road, railway and water transport sectors,” he said.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Ziaul Haque, along with senior officials from the concerned ministries and divisions, was present at the meeting.