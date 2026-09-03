BNP lawmaker Mirza Abbas expresses hope to work for people

BNP lawmaker from Dhaka-8 constituency Mirza Abbas on Thursday expressed hope to work for the welfare of the people.

“I am praying to almighty Allah for my full recovery so that I can work for the welfare of the people of my constituency with greater dedication and concentration,” he said.

The ruling party lawmaker who participated in the session for the first time after completing his long five and half months’ treatment in Malaysia and Singapore, expressed such commitments while speaking at the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.

At the same time, the ruling party lawmaker also expressed his gratitude to Speaker of the JS and all parliament members for standing beside him.

After undergoing treatment in Singapore and Malaysia due to suffering from stroke, the lawmaker said he has come to join the parliament session with affection and love of the people.

Abbas who is BNP standing committee member and political adviser to the PM, however, told the session that his treatment still has not been completed.

He also expressed his gratitude to the almighty Allah as he had been cable to attend the session.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, opposition leader in the parliament Dr Shafiqur Rahman and other treasury and opposition bench lawmakers also were present.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir-Bikram who was in the chair of the session greeted Mirza Abbas when he was sitting on wheelchair at the first row of the treasury bench.

Expressing special thanks to President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Bir-Bikram, Mirza Abbas said the President and the PM regularly inquired about his physical condition.

Even the Speaker also visited him in Singapore, he said, adding, “Such humane and sincere attitude to a lawmaker has deeply touched my heart.”

“I will never forget of your love and sincerity. This is not only a sympathy to an ailing people but this is also a shining example of the humane beauty of our parliamentary democracy”, he told the House.

At the outset of his speech, the ruling party lawmaker recalled Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia with deep respect.