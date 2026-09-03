Chumki as Kadambini

Popular small-screen actress Farzana Chumki has portrayed the character of Kadambini in the special television drama “Jibito O Mrito”, adapted from a story by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The drama was produced for Bangladesh Television (BTV), with Shahriar Hannan writing the television adaptation and Ilan Shafi directing the production.

Chumki said the drama has already been aired on BTV Chattogram and received a positive response from viewers, particularly for her portrayal of “Kadambini”.

“I have received a very encouraging response for my performance as Kadambini after the drama was aired,” Chumki said. “I’m sincerely grateful to the BTV Chattogram authorities and extend my love and appreciation to all my co-artistes.”

The actress has also recently worked in director Sajin Ahmed Babu’s drama “Amra Viral”, which is expected to air on Banglavision in the middle of this month.

Alongside her television work, Chumki remains actively involved in theatre. As a member of the country’s renowned theatre troupe Dhaka Theatre, she is currently performing regularly in “Rongmohol”, directed by Faruk Ahmed.

She also continues to appear in Shahiduzzaman Selim’s stage production “Ekti Loukik Othoba Aloukik Steamer”.