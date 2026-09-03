TK 4,635cr project undertaken to protect Sylhet from floods, waterlogging

A Taka 4,635 crore project has been undertaken to protect Sylhet city residents from floods and waterlogging, Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Administrator Abdul Quiyum Choudhury said today.

He said the project, once implemented, would permanently free city dwellers from the two problems.

The SCC administrator said this while addressing as chief guest at a inaugural session of a workshop jointly organised by SCC and SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, a mission-driven global development partner, at a hotel in the Dargah Gate area.

He said Sylhet city once had around 900 ponds and stagnant ponds (Pukur-doba), but many were filled and occupied over time.

Meanwhile, the water-holding capacity of the Surma River has also declined significantly, causing waterlogging even after short spells of rain.

Quiyum said special emphasis was being given to recovering water bodies, with several already restored.

The city corporation has also prioritised improving drainage by cleaning drains and canals and restoring water-flow routes, he added.

He said the benefits were already visible, noting that despite excessive rainfall causing flooding in several cities across the country this time, Sylhet city experienced no waterlogging.

The administrator said water bodies were vital not only for retaining rainwater but also for maintaining urban environmental and drainage balance.

Initiatives are therefore being taken to recover encroached or filled-up ponds and water bodies in phases, he added.

He stressed that the city corporation alone could not build a liveable city, urging relevant agencies and residents to work together.

He also called on residents not to dump waste into drains, canals and water bodies and to cooperate with efforts to recover them.