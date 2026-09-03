Sylhet Osmani Medical doctors late in, early out

Most doctors at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital are failing to maintain their scheduled working hours, with many arriving late and leaving before the official closing time, according to the hospital’s biometric attendance records.

The hospital authorities have warned the physicians to strictly follow their working hours to ensure uninterrupted medical services for patients.

In a notification signed by hospital director Brigadier General Umar Rashid Munir on Tuesday, the authorities said a review of recent biometric attendance data had revealed significant irregularities among doctors working in the outpatient and inpatient departments.

Doctors are required to report for duty at 8:00am and remain at the hospital until 2:30pm. However, the records showed that 48 per cent of outpatient doctors and 65 per cent of inpatient doctors arrived after 9:00am.

Early departures are even more widespread. The biometric records showed that 96 per cent of outpatient doctors and 90 per cent of inpatient doctors left before 2:30pm.

The authorities said adherence to working hours was essential to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services, administrative discipline and accountability.

All doctors have been instructed to report to their respective workplaces by 8:00am, record their attendance through the biometric system and not leave the hospital before 2:30pm.

The hospital director said the notification should be considered a primary warning.

‘However, if similar violations are found in the future, disciplinary action will be taken against the physicians concerned under the Government Servants (Regular Attendance) Rules, 2019,’ he said.

The hospital authorities said the move was aimed at ensuring that doctors remain available during official working hours and that patients receive the medical services they are entitled to.