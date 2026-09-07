Who is Miss World 2026?

Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Dominguez crowned Miss World 2026.Screengrab taken from video

The final of Miss World 2026 has concluded in Nha Trang, Vietnam, where Dominican Republic contestant Joheirry Mola won the crown as the best among contestants from 111 countries.

Joheirry Mola, who has been crowned Miss World previously won the Miss World Dominican Republic 2025 title. Her victory in that competition earned her the opportunity to represent her country on the global stage.

Joheirry Mola is a teacher, journalist, social worker and model. She runs an initiative called ‘Voice of Tomorrow’, which aims to teach English to disadvantaged children and young people and help them build confidence and develop skills needed for their future.

Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés was named first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty was the second runner-up.

At the beginning of the final, the names of the top 40 contestants were announced. This was followed by the selection of the top 20, top 12 and top six.

The six finalists went through several rounds. The judges then asked them a range of questions before announcing the winner.

Miss World is the world’s oldest international beauty pageant. It was founded in the United Kingdom in 1951 by Eric Morley. Contestants are assessed through several stages, including various preliminary challenges, closed-door interviews and live events on stage.

This year’s Miss World pageant was held in Vietnam. For the first time, contestants from French Guiana, Eritrea, Mozambique, Pakistan and the Maldives took part.

Meanwhile, Ecuador’s Samantha Quenedit, Armenia’s Monika Harutjunjan and Togo’s Nadiratou Afolabi withdrew from the competition.

A total of 111 contestants took part in this year’s pageant. They were divided into four continental regions: Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia and Oceania.

Bangladesh’s contestant Samanzar Sayeed had initially made it into the top six in her continental region in ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, but failed to secure a place in the top 40 at the final.