Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj

Edible oil prices at Khatunganj in Chattogram has declined by Tk 35 per litre.

It is learnt that the edible oil prices have started falling constantly owing to the decline in international market.

The prices have fallen by Tk 10 to Tk 30 per litre in the last 15 days at this second largest wholesale market of the country. Khatunganj’s edible oil traders have become confused and worried due to constant fall in prices. However, the retail market is yet to witness any impact of fall in prices.

Earlier, edible oil traders announced to to reduce bottled soyabean oil prices by Tk 6 per litre after increasing the prices several times. At present, bottled soyabean oil is being sold at Tk 199 a litre, while palm oil is being sold at Tk 154 per litre.

Traders at Khatunganj said the booking rates have declined in international market. As a result, its impact has fallen on Khatunganj wholesale market. Millers are also selling edible oils at prices less than that fixed by the government. As a result, they are facing huge amount of losses.