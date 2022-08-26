California to ban sales of petrol-only vehicles by 2035

California is to ban the sale of new petrol-only vehicles by 2035, marking a historic step in the state’s attempts to tackle climate change.

The new rules are aimed to force car makers to accelerate the introduction to the market of cleaner vehicles.

It comes after Governor Gavin Newsom set a target in 2020 to speed up the shift away from fossil fuels.

The move is important as California is the most populous state in the US and one of the world’s biggest economies.

Under the rules, issued by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), 35% of new vehicles sold in the state must be electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered by 2026.

The regulations would apply to 68% of vehicle sales by 2030, and 100% by 2035.