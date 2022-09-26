New York State Assembly conferred ‘Honor’ to FBCCI president

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has received prestigious “Honor” from New York State Assembly, the lower chamber of the New York State Legislature.

Md Jashim Uddin is the very first Bangladeshi business leader, honored by the New York State Assembly for his exemplary service to career, community and families through his endless dedication for the betterment of general society, said a press release here today.

Besides, accomplishments in this unwavering dedication for the Bangladeshi peoples.

Md Jashim Uddin received the honor at an event named Celebrating 50 Years of US-Bangladesh Relations held on Saturday in New York, the USA.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

FBCCI President said this event will open doors for taking Bangladesh and USA relationship to a newer height. He urged the 3rd and 4th generation Bangladeshis living in the USA to help Bangladesh’s businesses enter the mainstream market of the USA.

Consul General of Bangladesh in New York Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman and NYC Court Judge Soma Syed also attended the event.