Everyday tips for healthy gums

Are bleeding gums coming in the way if you brushing your teeth well? Does the sensitivity in your teeth prevent you eating your favourite ice cream? Are you not smiling because you are conscious of your swollen gums?

Healthy gums are pink, and firm, do not bleed and fit snugly around your teeth. Your lifestyle can greatly impact your gum health which includes your- diet, age, and oral care. How do you know if your gums are healthy? If your gums are sensitive, swollen, red, or bleeding, these are an indication that your gums are not as healthy as they ideally should be.

Here are some tips:

Brush your teeth properly

Brushing is the key to having a healthy mouth and gums.

Brush your teeth at least twice a day using a medium-soft toothbrush, and use Fluoridated toothpaste.

Change your toothbrush every few months

Change your toothbrush if the bristles start fraying.

Hold the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the hums while brushing — Do not scrub your teeth while brushing, instead use short strokes.

Floss daily

Flossing every day helps to loosen the food that gets stuck between your teeth and hence causes gum irritation. It also helps to remove plaque from areas that are hard for the brush to reach. If the food and plaque stay in this area for a long time, this leads to tartar hard build-up of bacteria that cannot be removed by regular brushing. You can Schedule an appointment with your dentist to get rid of this stubborn layer of tartar.

Quit smoking

Smoking and other tobacco products like paan, gutka, etc. lead to gum disease. Tobacco also limits blood flow which makes it hard for a wound to heal quickly. Making sure you quit Smoking should be your priority if you’re suffering from bleeding gums.

Look what you’re eating

We all know that whatever food we eat has an impact on our health. Food items that are high in sugar content are more likely to cause cavities in the teeth. Whereas healthy vegetables and proteins are good for your oral health. Adding vitamins and minerals to your diet also helps to improve your oral health.

Regular dental check-ups

Dental check-ups include a cleaning of the mouth. Getting your teeth professionally cleaned is the only way to remove tartar from the teeth. Professional cleaning also helps to remove the plaque which cannot be removed by normal tooth brushing.

These are a few tips and tricks to keep your oral health at your A1 game.