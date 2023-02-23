PM Sheikh Hasina asks agriculturists to carry on research for increased yield

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked agriculturists to carry on their efforts to increase food yield keeping in mind the adverse global circumstances and climate change.

“In view of the (global) situation, we have to produce our crops,” she said, opening golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).

She added that climate change phenomenon also required Bangladesh to produce new crop varieties alongside the traditional crops.

Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Bangabandhu-Pierre Elliot Trudeau Agricultural Technology Centre at BRRI in Gazipur coinciding with the BRRI golden jubilee celebrations.

The premier, however, acknowledged with happiness that Bangladesh not only set an example in food grain production, but also in different kind of vegetables, fruits and other agricultural products.

She said since the country was going to enter the era of fourth industrial revolution (4IR), her government has taken initiatives to develop skilled human resources.

“To keep pace (with the 4IR), we have to learn about nano-technology, bio-informatics, machines, internet of things and new agriculture technologies and have to produce these technologies as well,” she added.

With Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque in the chair, BRRI Director General Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir delivered the welcome address.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, International Rice Research Institute Director General Jean Balie, Global Institute for Food Security Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Steven Webb, among others, also spoke.

Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Huq and State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel were also present.

A documentary titled “50 years of BRRI’s pride and success” was screened at the function.

Earlier, after arrival at the BRRI, the prime minister paid homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also inaugurated Bangabandhu-Pierre Elliot Trudeau Agricultural Technology Centre at BRRI.

The center has been set up at BRRI following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council aiming to cooperate on multidisciplinary research, training and development partnership to ensure sustainable food security.

Subsequently, the premier also released balloons and pigeons marking the BRRI golden jubilee.

She, as well, took part in different programmes including tree plantations, inspection of BRRI laboratories, its various innovations and a cultural event titled “Dhan-Kabbya”.

The prime minister unveiled the cover of five research publications of BRRI and BARC.