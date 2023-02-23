Sourav Ganguly arrives in Dhaka

Former Indian cricket captain and also former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly arrived in Bangladesh this afternoon.

He arrived in Dhaka by a flight that landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:20pm today.

The cricket legend was supposed to come to Dhaka in the morning. But his flight was delayed.

Sourav Ganguly has come to Dhaka to inaugurate the Mayor Cup of Dhaka North City Corporation.

He entered the venue of the Mayor Cup at Hotel Westin at 4:00pm.

Sourav Ganguly will attend a function of ICICI Bank at Hotel Inter-Continental in the capital at 7:30pm.