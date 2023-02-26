President Hamid asks PSC to ensure transparency in recruitment process

President M Abdul Hamid today asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) to be more proactive in making final recommendations in the shortest possible time as well as ensuring transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

The Head of the State came up with the directives as a PSC delegation submitted its ‘Annual Report 2022’ to him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen.

President Hamid also urged the PSC authority to prepare the syllabus and question papers for the competitive examinations keeping in mind that the students of humanities, business studies and science departments can get equal opportunities.

An eight-member PSC delegation led by its Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain handed over the annual report to the President.

The President was apprised the overall activities of the commission by the delegation as well as various aspects of the report submitted to him.

The PSC chairman briefed the President about the overall activities of the commission.

Other PSC members and secretary concerned to the Bangabhaban were present there.