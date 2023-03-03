BNP’s Amir Khasru issues strict warning against AL leaders

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said their party is not thinking anything alternative but to oust the government from power to establish the voting rights of people.

Speaking at a sit-in programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Friday, he said the government doesn’t want a free, fair, and inclusive general election as it has become fully detached from people across the country.

He also cautioned that it would not be possible to suppress the BNP’s ongoing anti-government movement throwing the opposition leaders and workers into prisons.

The sit-in programme was organised to press home the demand of releasing the party leaders and workers including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. Bangladesh Nagorik Adhikar Andolon organised the sit-in.

Referring to the Awami League leaders’ remarks that Khaleda Zia would not be able to take part in the election, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that the ruling party leaders should think about the consequences before making such undesirable remarks.

He also vowed to resist the “election of vote rigging” by the party in power.

Presided over by M Jahangir Alam, convener of Bangladesh Nagorik Adhikar Andolon, the sit-in was also addressed by BNP vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Chairperson’s adviser Ataur Rahman, BNP leaders Abu Naser Mohammad Rahmatullah, Bilkis Yasmin, Moniruzzaman Monir and Aman Ullah Aman.

Speaking at another rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club, BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said the present government is not paying any heed to the opposition’s demand as it has become autocratic.