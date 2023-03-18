Awami League’s main principle is siphonig off money: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that the Awami League government follows two main principles — siphoning of money and indulging in corruption.

“This state has turned into a failed state. This state must be corrected. As the country was freed through the War of Liberation, it will have to be reformed to run afresh. We must have to force the Awami League government through a widespread movement to leave power. Then we will rule the country on the basis of 10 points,” he said while addressing as the chief guest at a public rally at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday (March 18, 2023) afternoon.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has been siphoning off hundreds of crores of taka abroad. They have destroyed the country’s economy looting the banking sector. Some US$800 crore have been looted from the foreign exchange reserves.

“Wherever you go, you will find rampant corruption of this government. You will find corruption from union parishad to court. Even, the educational institutions are not out of the corruption. You will have to pay bribe there. Bribes of several lakhs of taka need to pay to secure a job of peon. All these things are happening because this is not a government of people. They came to power resorting to massive vote rigging. This government has shown how to steal the votes at the country’s highest seat of judiciary,” he said.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said BNP doesn’t want to go to power. “We want to go to power through people’s mandate. But, before that, we must unseat this government from power at any cost.”