PM Sheikh Hasina for enhancing Bangladesh-Vietnam economic cooperation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday laid emphasis on strengthening the economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Vietnam for the mutual benefit of the both countries as the outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam in Dhaka Pham Viet Chien called on her at Ganabhaban.

Briefing reporters after the call on, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said that during the meeting they discussed about the friendly relations between the two countries, reports BSS.

They expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh and Vietnam have many common issues like struggle for the independence and became victorious.

Mentioning that people of the country admired the Vietnamese struggle for independence, she said that in the past during the struggle for liberation against Pakistani junta, people of Bangladesh used to chant slogans “Bangla will be Vietnam”.

Regarding the agricultural sector, she said that Bangladesh is densely populated country, which has huge population “so, we’ve engaged our researchers for enhancing agricultural production”.

The Prime Minister put emphasis on connectivity with South Asian countries.

She thanked the Vietnamese envoy for completing his tenure successfully, and congratulated the Vietnamese envoy for the success of his country in the socioeconomic arena.

Vietnamese ambassador Pham Viet Chien termed himself as the “friend of Bangladesh”.

He said that apart from the Vietnamese government, the Vietnam Communist Party has relation with Bangladesh Awami League.

On behalf of Vietnamese leader, the ambassador invited the Prime Minister to visit Vietnam to mark the 50 years of diplomatic relations of the two countries.

He said that the trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam was USD 1.5 billion while Bangladeshi export to Vietnam increased by 30 percent.

The envoy said that Bangladesh has made tremendous development in the recent years, adding that in the RMG sector both countries could made cooperation further.

PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present during the meeting.