Bangabazar traders can start business from Wednesday

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday said that Bangabazar traders, whose businesses burned down in the recent fire at the market, will be able resume business by setting up cots from next Wednesday.

“We are hoping that by Wednesday they can set up the temporary bench there and start their business. The place will be cleaned and leveled soon. The entire arrangement will be executed by the Dhaka South City Corporation,” he said.

The mayor made the remarks while talking to journalists after a meeting with trader-leaders regarding the Bangabazar fire at Nagar Bhaban.

“We will start the cleaning programme tomorrow morning with full vigor. So that business environment can be created there in the next one to two days,” he said, adding that he hopes the complete list will be prepared by Monday.

Mentioning that the corporation has been receiving positive response from all sides about the trader’s rehabilitation, Taposh said, “Tk 2 crore has already been deposited in the fund. We have a corporation meeting next Tuesday. We will make a decision there. We will also participate in this fund.”

Calling upon the people from all walks of life to come forward in support of the affected traders, the mayor said, “The Prime Minister said she will arrange adequate donations for the affected traders. As we are getting responses, we are hoping that we will be able to give the full form of the fund soon.”

President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Md. Helal Uddin said that we are happy today talking with the mayor. “We didn’t expect that we would get a decision so quickly.”

Dhaka-8 Constituency parliament member Rashed Khan Menon, Kishoreganj-5 Constituency parliament member Afzal Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of the corporation Md. Mizanur Rahman and many others were present at the meeting.