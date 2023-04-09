Iftar mahfil of UK Bangla Reporters Unity was held

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Under the supervision of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, journalists, civil society and community Actvist participated in the discussion on the significance of Ramadan in the iftar and pre-iftar speeches of the organization.

The speakers in the discussion – urged to sincerely stand by the helpless people of the society in this month of Ramadan for humanitarian work.

Speakers also said – Ramadan teaches us to be moderate. The best way to achieve self-purification is fasting. Everyone should observe purity in Ramadan; To stay away from all kinds of injustice, oppression, obscenity and wickedness, to keep others away; Do not misbehave with anyone; To treat everyone with forgiveness and kindness; Inquiring about relatives and helping them, by doing which peace prevails among every person in the society.

On Saturday (8 April 2023) in the afternoon, President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, UK representative of Dainik Uttarpurba, Matiar Chowdhury, and general secretary, acting editor of Jagannathpur Times, Muhammad Shajidur Rahman, spoke among the guests in the pre-iftar discussion – London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council (Cabinet Member for Culture and Recreation) Councilor Iqbal Hussain and Labor Party Leader Councilor Farooq Ahmad.

Speaking from UK Bangla Reporters Unity – Past President Ansar Ahmad Ullah, Past President Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Treasurer Muhammad Saleh Ahmad, EC Member Sonahar Ali and Jamal Khan.

Among others, poet Masook Ibn Anis, Amina Ali, Assistant Treasurer of London Bangla Press Club Mohammad Abdul Qayyum, Journalist Zakir Hossain Kaish, Chairman of Bangladesh Expatriate Welfare Council Jahangir Khan, Chairman of 26th Television Abdul Ahad Chowdhury and others spoke.

Barrister Iqbal Hossain, Shah Khaled Chowdhury, Shamim Ashraf, Ansar Mia, Publisher of Bangla Dialogue, Tajul Islam, Juber Ali, Raich Mia, Saidul Islam Sunny and many others were present.