Nation celebrating Pahela Baishakh

The country is celebrating Pohela Boishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year-1430, on Friday upholding the rich cultural values and rituals of the Bangalees.

The Bangla ‘Barsha Baran’ festival is also being celebrated at its traditional venue Ramna Batamul in Dhaka.

This year, the day is being celebrated following its all rituals at the ‘Ramna Batamul’ venue along with bringing out the traditional ‘Mangal Shovajatra’ (procession) organized by the Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

But, due to the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, it is being celebrated on a limited scale.

People have joined the “Nabo Barsho” festivities across the country, including in the capital city.

On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional Bengali dresses.

The government has drawn up an elaborate programme.

Meanwhile, the decision to hold Mongol Shobhajatra in all educational institutions on the first day of Bangla new year or Pohela Boishakh has been withdrawn by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and Directorate of Madrasha Education.

The new decision was announced in an order signed by Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Assistant Director (General Administration) Rupak Roy on Thursday.

According to the notification, Pohela Boishakh should be celebrated in proper style in all educational institutions while preserving the sanctity of Ramadan.

The Mongol Shovajatra was brought out at divisional, district and upazila levels to reach the traditional programme to the grassroots as it has earned the international recognition.

However, business communities, especially in the rural areas, have opened their traditional ‘Halkhata’, new account books.

On the day traders also offer sweets to customers.